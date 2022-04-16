Man City 2-3 Liverpool: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "We gave everything after a tough first half. For the first goal, the set pieces they are very, very strong. The second was an accident. Difficult to come back but they did it perfectly in the second half."

On Zack Steffen's mistake for the second goal: "It was an accident. One of the strong points is try to play [out] and as a keeper he has this quality. It was an accident and he will learn for the future.. When the ball is there it can always happen.

"I have spoken with the team not him personally but he is strong."

"Our momentum was there in the second half. We had the chances to equalise. It was a difficult fixture because we came from somewhere like only we know where we came from, with games we had and the last five or six days days away and people with the problems. The guys put in a lot of pride in the second half.

"It was not a question of tired. They were more tired in the first, football is not about the tiredness it is about what you do and how it works and how you play.

"We finally have one or two days off. We know we have seven games and the Champions League, we are going to try to push and see what happens."