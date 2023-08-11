Hearts v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

No player in the Scottish Premiership made more interceptions on MD1 this season than Kilmarnock’s Brad Lyons with six – helping his side to a 1-0 win against Rangers.

Kilmarnock have won their last three Scottish Premiership games, last winning four in a row back in October 2018.

Hearts haven’t lost their second league match of the season in any of the last nine Scottish Premiership seasons (W5 D4), last doing so in 2011-12 against Dundee United.

Kilmarnock have won four of their last five Scottish Premiership away games at Hearts, although lost their only such trip there last season 3-1 in December 2022.