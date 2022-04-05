Lampard 'excited' by nature of Burnley game

Frank Lampard said he loved being involved in games where the stakes are high when he was a player, which is why he isn't feeling the nerves before Wednesday's game at Burnley.

The Toffees travel to Turf Moor sitting four points above Sean Dyche's side, who have lost their past four Premier League games.

On whether there are nerves in the Everton camp, Lampard said: "Tension can be a good thing, it can also go the other way.

"I don’t feel tense. I actually feel excited by the competitive nature of this game. I loved, as a player, being involved in competitive games where there was a lot on the line - and now we have 10 of those.

"This is the first one that is in front of us and I’m calm and excited. When the game comes, we just have to have an absolute belief in ourselves, belief that we’ve done everything right and we know how we want to approach this game, which the players will. And then it’s up to performance again."

Lampard is boosted by the return of Fabian Delph, who has featured just six times for the Toffees this season.

Lampard said the midfielder will be key in the back end of the season if he can stay fit.

He said: "Trying to keep him fit in this period is crucial for us. He is desperate to get back and help out."