Leicester 2-1 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Leicester remain unbeaten in their past six Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W4 D2), having lost four on the bounce against the Eagles in the top-flight before this run.

Crystal Palace conceded as many goals in the first half of this match as they did in their previous five Premier League games combined (2), losing for the first time since February against Chelsea (unbeaten in five before Sunday).

The Foxes have lost just one of their past nine top-flight games at King Power Stadium (W6 D2), with that defeat coming against Tottenham in January.