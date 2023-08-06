Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflected on a "good weekend" as the Red Devils followed Saturday's win over Lens at Old Trafford with a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin.

United needed a late Facundo Pellistri equaliser to avoid defeat by the Spanish side, but Ten Hag told MUTV, external that the last-gasp leveller showed the "resilience" of his team.

"We don’t give up, we fight until the end," he said. "Finally, we got the equaliser and I thought it was justified.

"We wanted a good result to finish the pre-season well. We gave a stupid goal [away] and went down. It was a giveaway, but as a team we showed character and that’s what we need for the season."

Ten Hag continued: "In one weekend, two times we are losing but you see this team has character and that’s what you need in a season as well. Sometimes you are down and then you have to show resilience and especially in such moments you need determination. We have shown that this weekend, it was a good weekend for us.

"[On Saturday] I thought it was a very good level, today I have seen also very good spells. I think the start of the game was also very good and we should have scored a goal to go up, because it was a great chance from Jadon Sancho. We had some good moments after that as well and it was stupid how we went down but as I said, we had a result and we came back so it was a good weekend for us."