Leeds v Man City: What does the form show?
Leeds have lost just two of their last nine home league games against Manchester City (W6 D1), doing so in consecutive meetings in December 1995 (0-1) and September 2000 (1-2).
City are looking to complete their first league double over Leeds since 1981-82, a season that saw the Whites relegated from the top flight.
City won the reverse fixture 7-0 against Leeds – there are three occasions that the Citizens have scored 10+ goals against an opponent within a single Premier League season; Watford in 2019-20 (12), Norwich in 2011-12 (11) and Tottenham in 2013-14 (11).
Leeds are winless in their last six home league games against reigning top-flight champions (D2 L4), since beating Arsenal 1-0 in May 1999 and effectively costing the Gunners the title that season.