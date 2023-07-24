'You looked forward to home games - it was a nice place to go'

Buddies fan Div McDonald is hopeful some of St Mirren's summer signings can be the answer to the Paisley side's troubles on the road which occurred last season.

Stephen Robinson has recruited Conor McMenamin and Mikael Mandron so far this window and Div - like many Buddies no doubt - is hoping they'll make some noise, particularly away from home which became a bit of a fortress last season...

"Our home form was outstanding, that's why we ended up top six. The SMiSA became a nice play to go - you looked forward to home games," he said on BBC Scotland's Scottish Football Podcast.

"The stadium was rocking, the attendances went up, we were scoring goals, playing good stuff, beating good teams... the 2-0 win against Celtic will live long in the memory.

"We competed with everybody in the league at home, but we just need to be better on the road, we struggled a bit there... do we have a plan b? When the 3-5-2 isn't working, I'm not massively convinced we know what our plan b is.

"Maybe now, with extra pacey forward players coming in we will have of a threat on the counter on the road.