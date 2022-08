Winger Ryan Kent is back for Rangers' Champions League play-off round first leg against PSV Eindhoven after missing Saturday's 4-0 success against St Johnstone.

James Sands, who has recovered from illness, also returns to slot in at left centre-half.

Midfield veteran Steven Davis also earns a starting place, along with Tom Lawrence.

Ben Davies, Ryan Jack, Scott Wright and Rabbi Matondo drop to the bench for the Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.