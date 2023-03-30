Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

With our young, talented squad all shining brightly and playing very attractive Mikel Arteta-style football, I reckon there may be questions over Rob Holding's future at Arsenal as he can sometimes be a bit irrational with his decision-making and be a bit of a liability.

Rob is not a first-team starting player and, although his most recent performance against Crystal Palace was good for Rob, the centre-back pairing of Saliba and Gabriel is preferable, with the great relationship they have built together.

In the instances Rob does get minutes, he does not always showcase his best performance. Rob’s future is questionable as the levels and expectations at Arsenal are really high, especially being in a title race.

I personally like Rob and would love for him to stay at Arsenal, but his performances do need improvement and to be consistent with it.

