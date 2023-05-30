James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

Season rating: 7/10. The league campaign alone would have been a 5/10 but the run to the Europa Conference League final boosts it. If we win it, it's a 9/10.

Best player: Declan Rice. He is just so consistent. So much so that world-class performances are what we've come to expect of him every week and we are no longer surprised by them.

Best away fans: We have had quite a few this season, but mainly in Europe. From memory, Anderlecht were pretty good, as were AZ Alkmaar.

Happy with your manager? Difficult not to be, given the European journey he's taken us on. But from a league perspective, he's under-achieved this season. The feeling is that he will have taken us as far as he can, regardless of the result in Prague.

What needs to improve for next season? Squad depth, but also a different approach which is flexible to the squad's abilities. We are so predictable a lot of the time and the system does not suit every single player in the squad. That limits us massively.

Best performance: Surprisingly, there were a few outstanding performances but only towards the end of the season. The recent 1-0 victory over Manchester United stands out as one that was up there as the best we played. We completely outplayed them on the day and should have won by more.

Player you’d most like to sign: Harvey Barnes from Leicester. He and Jarrod Bowen on either flank would be pretty lethal. There is at least 25-30 league goals between them.

Any other business: It's been a league season to forget, which is disappointing after back-to-back top-seven finishes, but none of that will matter if we go on to win the Conference League next week. We wanted to qualify for the Europa League again and doing it via winning a European trophy is far better than doing it by finishing fifth or sixth. Give me trophies over league positions any day of the week.