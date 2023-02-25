Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston: What the manager said

Livingston manager David Martindale is frustrated to lose a game from which he felt they deserved a point.

"I think it should be a 0-0 to be honest," he tells BBC Scotland. "There was nothing really that either keeper had to do, but unfortunately we come out as the losing team. Aberdeen made us defend our area, but I don't think they should be scoring from that situation.

"Aberdeen's back three were very good, their midfield were on second balls more than us.

"It's a game where we weren't quite at it, but we've given a terrible goal away. We've switched off for the second phase.

"If we think we're going to turn up and win games of football because of previous form then we've got another thing coming. We've worked too hard to throw it away now. There's a bit of work to do."