Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle: What Howe said

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BT Sport: "I thought we were well in the game today. It was a similar performance to last week where we were good in the game, very dynamic in our play, aggressive, good with the ball, hurt them at times but couldn't put that final piece together.

"Our plan was to come here and attack and to try and give our all physically and then give an opportunity to new players coming onto the pitch to do the same.

"Keeping that high energy up for 90 minutes is difficult so we wanted to break that up with the substitutions. I was pleased with the impact but then the second goal comes at a bad time for us.

"It could have been different, there were moments for us today. Probably the one that sticks in my head is Joelinton's chance at 1-0. They're big moments and when you play games like this you have to be clinical because you're not going to get many chances. Unfortunately. that didn't happen.

"Phil Foden is in good form. We were were disappointed with the first goal although you have to say he took it very well. There are things for us to reflect on, minimal chances for them today. I thought we kept them relatively quiet, they're a world-class team so they're always going to have chances but I thought we minimised their threat.

"The general performances have been very good. When we came here last year, the result was difficult and you could see the real gap between the teams. I don't think that's been there this season.

"There is still growth for us to get closer to Manchester City."