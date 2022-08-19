Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Seagulls boss:

His squad has no fresh injury problems from last weekend's game with Newcastle.

He said he is looking forward to working with new full-back signing Pervis Estupinan, adding "the initial signs are very good".

Potter was full of praise for "humble" midfielder Moises Caicedo, adding "it is what it is" with regard to the transfer speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

There was no update on Neal Maupay's future but the forward will be in the squad for Sunday's game.

Potter spoke of his respect and admiration for David Moyes as a manager and person and feels his West Ham team will give Brighton a "tough game".

