A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Erik ten Hag may have found his winning attacking formula. At least until the end of the season, anyway.

United’s 2-0 win against Everton could and should have been more conclusive. Jordan Pickford prevented a five-goal margin at half-time.

Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford contributed to producing 21 shots - including five big chances - in the first half. That’s an all-time Premier League record.

Fernandes thrived in a deep-lying playmaker role, pinging balls left, right and centre.

Meanwhile, Rashford posed his usual threat, while Sancho and Antony continued to click on the wing.

United were wasteful, but looked as electric going forward as they have under Ten Hag.

Sancho, in particular, needed to show up while he had the chance. He did, creating five chances and providing a delightful assist for Scott McTominay’s opener.

Rashford’s injury is a concern, but Anthony Martial came on, scored, and showcased link-up play only the stuff of fantasy when Wout Weghorst has led the line.

United’s over-reliance on Rashford this season has been a problem, despite his undeniable brilliance.

But his impending spell of absence offers a chance for Sancho and Antony to further cement their futures in the front line.