Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

Ruben Neves v Derby County, April 2018

Although there have been many outstanding Wolves goals, the greatest of them all for me is that of Ruben Neves against Derby County.

Wolves were flying high and on the cusp of securing a return to the Premier League when Ruben picked up the ball from a Derby clearance 35 yards out, flicked the ball up and and drilled a truly outrageous volley into the top corner.

I remember the feeling in the crowd of stunned amazement and euphoria - it was simply incredible.

BBC Sport declared it "a goal of a lifetime" and even Derby’s manager Gary Rowett called it "sensational", adding that he felt like applauding.

It showcases the exceptional skill of Ruben and he’s gone on to score many more great goals for us. I feel privileged to have watched him every week in a Wolves shirt for nearly six years.

