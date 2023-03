Manchester United are preparing to make an £80m bid for Tottenham's Harry Kane after Old Trafford club chief executive Richard Arnold sanctioned a potential deal for the striker. (Star, external)

Meanwhile, Spurs have come to a pre-contract agreement to sign 16-year-old forward Herbie James on a three-year deal from Manchester City's academy. (Football London, external)

