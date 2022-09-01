Follow transfer deadline day live
- Published
The 84th and final day of the summer transfer window has finally arrived.
Whether it turns out to be a day of high drama or ultimately a bit of a damp squib for your club, you can still rarely take your eye off transfer deadline day.
Are you hoping for a rush of late deals or expecting a relatively quiet one?
Either way, you can follow live text coverage throughout the day here
The window shuts at 23:00 BST, which means your team now has less than 15 hours to sneak in any late business.