Aston Villa v Southampton: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa v Southampton, 40 Premier League games. Aston Villa - 15 wins, 52 goals, 11 clean sheets. Southampton - 16 wins, 57 goals, 11 clean sheets.

  • Aston Villa have won just one of their past 10 Premier League games (D3 L6). Meanwhile, they’ve conceded in their past 11 league matches - their longest run without a clean sheet in the competition since one of 26 games between December 2012 and September 2013.

  • Southampton have conceded the first goal in their past five Premier League games but have only gone on to lose twice (1-0 to Manchester United and Wolves). They came from two goals down to draw with Leeds, before picking up 2-1 victories over Leicester and Chelsea.

  • Villa’s Philippe Coutinho has been involved in more Premier League goals against Saints than any other opponent (seven - five goals, two assists) - and has scored an assisted in his past two appearances against them.

  • Che Adams has scored four of Southampton’s six away goals this season.