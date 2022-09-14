Aston Villa v Southampton: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have won just one of their past 10 Premier League games (D3 L6). Meanwhile, they’ve conceded in their past 11 league matches - their longest run without a clean sheet in the competition since one of 26 games between December 2012 and September 2013.

Southampton have conceded the first goal in their past five Premier League games but have only gone on to lose twice (1-0 to Manchester United and Wolves). They came from two goals down to draw with Leeds, before picking up 2-1 victories over Leicester and Chelsea.

Villa’s Philippe Coutinho has been involved in more Premier League goals against Saints than any other opponent (seven - five goals, two assists) - and has scored an assisted in his past two appearances against them.