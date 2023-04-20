Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Bournemouth’s last-gasp 3-2 victory at Tottenham on Saturday was in stark contrast to their previous visit to North London, when they had led 2-0 at Arsenal only to lose 3-2 to Reiss Nelson’s stoppage-time stunner.

But the sense of optimism among the fans is also in stark contrast to the sense of gloom which was setting in two or three months ago.

Four wins in six games have given the Cherries a healthy six-point cushion over the relegation zone with seven games left.

One more win would take Gary O’Neil’s side to 36 points – a figure which would have avoided relegation in all but one of the last nine Premier League seasons.

Two more wins would surely be enough – given the form of the six teams below them. In the 27 completed seasons since the Premier League was reduced to 20 clubs, only on four occasions has 39 points been an insufficient total to beat the drop.

And Bournemouth now face three of the teams below them in an odd week of fixtures – with West Ham’s continued participation in the Europa Conference League having the knock-on effect that the Cherries face playing Sunday-Thursday-Sunday against the Hammers, Southampton and Leeds.

While no-one at Vitality Stadium will be taking anything for granted until survival is mathematically signed, sealed and delivered, a return of, say, five or six points from those three games might well leave Bournemouth with at least one foot in next season’s top flight.