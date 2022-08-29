What do Hearts need before transfer window closes?

Manager Robbie Neilson admits injuries to Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce may force Hearts to be “more aggressive” in the transfer market before the window closes on Thursday.

The duo limped out of Sunday's 3-2 home win over St Johnstone, while defenders Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley were already missing.

German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou has been snapped up, but what else do the Tynecastle club need for another successful season?

