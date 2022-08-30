'There is no connection between the players right now'

Steven GerrardGetty Images

Aston Villa's players were disconnected from manager Steven Gerrard during Sunday's loss to West Ham, according to journalist and Villa fan Holly Percival.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "It was a tough watch, I have to admit, and for the first time under Steven Gerrard it unfortunately felt like there wasn’t a lot of confidence in that team and not a lot of motivation to play for him.

"The players on Aston Villa’s starting XI teamsheet are a great team - a team worthy of fighting for the top 10 and potentially a place in European football. However, there is no connection between the players right now.

"West Ham hadn’t scored yet this season - and then, of course, they go and score against Villa. It just summed up how slow a start this has been for Villa this season.

"It's the same issue that they have had for the past two or three seasons: how do you get all these amazing players to work as a team? Gerrard has just not been able to do that yet."

