In other circumstances, a low-stakes bore draw would not be a welcome sight at Selhurst Park. Psychologically, with relegation already thwarted by three successive wins, the topic of conversation can safely turn to the summer.

While the pending managerial decision is the club’s first priority, deciding Wilfried Zaha’s future is a close second.

One report, external on Monday suggested an offer in the region of £10 million a year, thus playing a scenario set out here back in September.

Fan pushback comes from various angles.

This would be a significant financial commitment to a player through his mid-thirties and comes with injury risks and a bold salary precedent.

There is also the personal aspect to consider.

Zaha has already had a statue-worthy career at his boyhood club but never got a Jack Grealish-like move in his prime to compete at the highest level. Staying home again may leave his career without European football.

There is a broader recruitment picture to consider though, and Zaha, with a re-signed Jordan Ayew in reserve, would secure the left wing for the 2023/23 season and reduce the number of starter spots to fill.

Remarkably, this eye-watering 50% salary increase may be manageable, considering the potential combined transfer and wage outlay to recruit a comparable replacement in the summer.

Of course, for chairman Steve Parish, financial incentives aside, convincing his iconic player to turn away other suitors is the hard part - and the team still needs to plan for that potential outcome.