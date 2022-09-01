Ampadu returns to Italy on loan
Ethan Ampadu is returning to Italy on loan and will spend the remainder of 2022-23 with Serie A side Spezia.
The 21-year-old spent last season with newly-promoted Venezia, where he made 29 appearances.
Ampadu has made 12 senior appearances for Chelsea since signing from Exeter City in 2017.
Ethan Ampadu will spend the 2022/23 season with Spezia.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2022
Go well, @ethanamp26! 💪
