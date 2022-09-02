Colin Fray, Radio Nottingham

James Garner is an exciting signing for Everton. He’s got lots of attributes and bags of potential.

If he keeps developing - as he has over the last year and a half as a Forest player in the Championship - into a solid Premier League player, I think Everton fans can look forward to enjoying seeing him play. When he gets going, he is a joy to watch.

For a player so young – he is only 21 now - he has a number of qualities at both ends of the pitch.

Sometimes he might look a bit slight compared to some of the midfielders he might come up against in the Premier League, but don’t be deceived, he’s strong on the ball, a very good ball-winner and a good tackler.

Forest mainly used him as one of two holding midfielders but also used him in a number 10 role as well because he can play some beautiful passes.

He's a very good dead ball, set-piece taker. He got 10 assists for Forest last season, mostly from very dangerously swung-in corners. He also scored four goals as well, mostly from a deep position, so he can get a few goals and assists.

Jimmy Garner is a bit of an all-rounder. The other thing is he is fluent. When he runs with the ball, looks up and delivers a pass, he is one of those players who’s pleasing on the eye. As well as being effective, he is fun to watch.

