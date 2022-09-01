Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin understands the pressure Steven Gerrard is under at Villa Park, but believes he needs to be given more time.

Defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday meant Villa have only won three of 16 Premier League games dating back to last season, and host champions Manchester City at the weekend.

"There comes a time when a manager has to leave a club," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But he's still young - sure he's had a bit of time managing - but he's still learning his trade. Villa need to be patient and allow him to get a bit more quality into the squad, but they're leaving it late."

Dublin suggested blame for disappointing performances should not solely be squared with Gerrard, instead suggesting the players are letting him down.

"They have to start being accountable for their performances," he said. "Are they really giving blood, sweat and tears to their team?

"After City, they've got Leicester, Southampton and Leeds. If they are going to do anything, they have got to some good results from those games."

For more on Villa, listen from 21'23 on BBC Sounds