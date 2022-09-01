Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Neymar, 30, as Paris St-Germain bid to offload the Brazil forward to avoid falling foul of Financial Fair Play guidelines. (Mail), external

However, while the Blues are interested in a deal for Neymar, in an apparent U-turn, PSG are now refusing to sell. (Times via Metro), external

Barcelona have turned down an offer of £13m plus Marcos Alonso from Chelsea for 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but negotiations are continuing. (Fabrizio Romano), external

The Blues are closing in on a £77.7m deal to sign Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, but would be willing to let him stay at RB Leipzig on loan for the 2022-23 season. (Telegraph - requires subscription), external

AC Milan's Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, and Dinamo Moscow's Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, have been linked with Chelsea - though a reported £126m asking price could end any move for Leao. (Times - subscription required), external

Ajax and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 24, is keen to push through a £50m move to Stamford Bridge. (De Telegraaf, via Metro), external

Brighton will return with a new bid for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on Thursday. (Fabrizio Romano), external

