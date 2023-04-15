Livingston 2-0 St Johnstone: What did the manager say?

Livingston boss David Martindale told Sportsound: "For 60 to 70 minutes, we were really good. The patterns of play, how we got the ball into the front three, their application.

"We scored a fantastic first goal, with great link up from wee Brucie. Today, his all round game was fantastic. No one else sees the amount of work Stephen Kelly puts into scoring that free-kick in training. He gets his just rewards today.

"Since we came in, we've lacked consistency from the winter break. I take responsibility for that. I don't mind doing that. You want to finish the season strong and it's testament to everyone at the club that we are going into matchday 33 fighting to get top six.

"My job is to take the failures on the chin and pass the rewards onto the players. I praise the players because they deserve the positives."