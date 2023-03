Dundee United left-back Aziz Behich played the full 90 minutes and grabbed an assist as Australia swept to a 3-1 friendly win over Ecuador in Sydney.

Behich set up on-loan Hearts forward Garang Kuol for the Socceroos' third goal of the game, which secured victory.

It was Australia's first game since the World Cup, where they reached the last 16, losing to eventual champions Argentina.