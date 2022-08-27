Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: What Parker said

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker: "It doesn’t surprise me. This is currently where it is at this moment in time. The players need help. Today proved too big a challenge. The levels were far too big.

"At times we couldn’t bear it, the intensity. We’ve got a decision to make as a club. There will be days like this. Time will tell. It's a huge disappointment, a real humbling experience.

"I’m gutted for the players. It’s my job and it will be the defining of us as a group of how we bounce back from this.

"We have some days where hopefully we can get some help in and support and help the current team who came up from the Championship.

"There’s loads of work to be done. The experience today, you never want to be on the end of this. This is currently where are are. If this is the group we’re going with we’ll react and see where are."