J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

For 60 minutes against Arsenal, Liverpool were brilliant. They finished with a 2-2 draw but should've come away with the win, having 19 shots inside Arsenal's area and registering an xG of 4.0. Big numbers.

But what's frustrating for a Liverpool fan is that this kind of effort and performance only came after Granit Xhaka stupidly ignited the crowd. For the first half an hour, Liverpool were tepid, defensively weak and without spirit. Then, a moment sparked a feeling and Jurgen Klopp's Reds remembered what they once were. It's not legs or fatigue anymore - it's something else entirely.

Where was this fight against Bournemouth, one week after the 7-0 win over Manchester United? Where was it away to Nottingham Forest and in other embarrassing Premier League defeats?

It's almost more unacceptable to just turn it on in bigger games in front of the home crowd, while idling and shrugging yourselves to draws and defeats on the road.

The top four is gone. You can't make up 12 points in nine games, but these Liverpool players need to play like they did in the second half until the summer. They're not playing for European positions, but for their Anfield futures.