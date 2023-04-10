We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

Aston Villa fans

Richard: Another great victory. After several seasons Villa have a top quality manager and a squad good enough to stay clear of the relegation battle. With a few sensible additions Villa will certainly improve on this season. Personally I hope we don't get European football next season, it will give Emery a chance to build his own squad without the distraction.

James: We’re watching a team totally transformed under Emery! Traore looks reinvigorated and bursting with confidence going forward. In terms of the game, a bit of a slow start, but these were the types of games that previously we were struggling to take control of. That being said, we kept our composure and took our chances when they came. Come on Villa!

Lee: I've not been so trusting in a manager since the Martin O'Neill era. Unai Emery has got such an amazing decision-making record and always seems to make the right choice to see out a result. In Unai I trust.

Graham: What is it they say about winning when playing badly? Since Villa have been in the Prem, if we've had an off day - which we've had many - we got battered. Nothing clicked against Forest, but with Emery in charge and a system on the field the players trust and believe in, a win was ground out.

Nottingham Forest fans

David: Forest are doomed - the run in is too tough, playing almost all the teams at the top of the table. Stick with Cooper though; he has created a cohesive squad of players who are actually on Forest’s books. If the bounce back doesn’t go to plan, change manager soon enough to make a difference. If we do a Burnley the same applies the following season.

Derek: Couldn’t agree more with our manager, certainly not outplayed but shot ourselves in the foot gifting another opponent a goal which totally changed the game. When will our defence learn to clear their lines and regroup?

Peter: Oh dear, it’s the same old from Forest. We give away another ridiculous goal and once we go behind there is no way back. We have no fight, no plan and currently no chance of staying up.

Steve: Again, I repeat, Cooper is out of his depth. He should have gone after the 4-0 defeat at West Ham.