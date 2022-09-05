Chelsea are favourites to sign 19-year-old Russia winger Arsen Zakharyan from Dynamo Moscow, ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

The Blues are yet to make a sporting director appointment, with former Barcelona defender Maxwell and ex-Liverpool man Michael Edwards on their list. (Express), external

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will make a £20m bid for midfielder Conor Gallagher, who impressed on loan at Selhurst Park last season. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column