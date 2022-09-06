Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea: Pick of the stats

This will be the first European meeting between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea. In fact, Zagreb will be Chelsea’s first Croatian opponent in a competitive match.

Chelsea have only lost one of their past 11 away games in the Champions League (W8 D2), a 1-0 defeat at Juventus in September 2021. Indeed, that defeat in Turin is their only loss in their past 17 group matches in the competition (W11 D5).