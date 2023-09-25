Ange Postecoglou's revolution at Tottenham "passed its biggest test" after his side twice came from behind to take a point against Arsenal.

That's the view of Times reporter Charlotte Duncker, who was impressed by the Spurs boss' faith in his players and his tactics.

"They did not change their gameplan," she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He could have gone safe, especially after [Destiny] Udogie got booked, but he trusts them to go with it.

"They are brave, they are exciting to watch and it is chalk and cheese compared with what we were seeing under [Antonio Conte].

"Maybe people were writing them off, but they were confident enough to come to Arsenal and implement their playing style - even when behind twice."

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker also praised Spurs as "the real deal" and gave Udogie a lot of credit for how he fought back against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

"How he defended Saka deserves a lot of recognition," he said. "In a derby you cannot let the occasion get the better out of you, but fans still want to see their passion come through on the pitch.

"Udogie got booked but then kept showing Saka down the line. You have to give credit to him."

