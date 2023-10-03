'Flying start now a distant memory'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

September has been a disappointing month for Killie with no league wins and a cup exit to ensure our flying start to the campaign is now just a distant memory and it's hard to see us turning things around at Parkhead this Saturday.

It all seems a bit like a mirror image of last season and although there is no doubt we recruited well in some areas of the team it appears the same old problems persist in others, like centre midfield and up front.

We simply do not have the creativity to break down teams who sit deep and we don't have that magical striker who is going to get us 15 or 20 goals a season. They are few and far between.

I'd like to give a shoutout to Robbie Deas who has found himself on the bench through no fault of his own. He was excellent in the opening weeks but was then moved out to the left and now dropped as the manager prefers Joe Wright.

I'd like to see us give another try to the formation that served us so well in the opening three games because we'll need all hands to the pump if we are going to get anything from Celtic.