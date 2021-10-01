Nuno on Kane hat-trick, criticism & injuries
- Published
Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken to the media before Tottenham host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.
Here are the main lines from the Spurs boss:
Nuno is hopeful Harry Kane's midweek hat-trick in the Europa Conference League can help kickstart his Premier League season, as the England captain has failed to score in five league outings this season;
The Tottenham boss won the manager of the month award for August but after a poor September and a 3-1 derby defeat, he is under increasing pressure: "Football is what it is. Criticism is something we have to be ready for";
"I understand the criticism but I don't focus on this. My focus is helping the team finding solutions to help the players";
Nuno said their victory against NS Mura will give the team confidence - “with the good mood to prepare everyone better” - as they face Aston Villa at the weekend;
On Sunday’s opposition, Nuno said Villa have a “very talented squad and a very good manager”, but he insists his team will be ready;
Spurs will be without Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon, while Ben Davies will miss out with an appendix issue.