The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup was made after last night's matches.

Here is the draw in full:

Chelsea v Southampton

Arsenal v Leeds

Stoke v Brentford

West Ham v Manchester City

Leicester v Brighton

Burnley v Tottenham

QPR v Sunderland

Preston v Liverpool

The games will be played in the week of 25 October.

