Your Brentford gossip round-up
- Published
We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Brentford transfer gossip to drop so far:
With captain and talismanic defender Pontus Jansson's contract due to run out at the end of the 2021-22 season, rumours continue to circulate about the Sweden international's future - with Leicester, Everton and Newcastle all supposedly interested. (GiveMeSport), external
The Bees are continuing their talks with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, after reports suggested that Thomas Frank could spend north of £40 million this transfer window to secure reinforcements for his side. (90 mins), external
Brentford remain one of the only Premier League clubs to have actually signed someone in the January transfer window after Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl arrived on 1 January.
