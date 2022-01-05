We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Brentford transfer gossip to drop so far:

With captain and talismanic defender Pontus Jansson's contract due to run out at the end of the 2021-22 season, rumours continue to circulate about the Sweden international's future - with Leicester, Everton and Newcastle all supposedly interested. (GiveMeSport) , external

The Bees are continuing their talks with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, after reports suggested that Thomas Frank could spend north of £40 million this transfer window to secure reinforcements for his side. (90 mins) , external

Brentford remain one of the only Premier League clubs to have actually signed someone in the January transfer window after Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl arrived on 1 January.

