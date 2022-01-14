Bowen to Liverpool would be 'a real long shot' in January

Jarrod Bowen is reportedly keen on a move to Liverpool, but the Anfield club are interested in completing the move in the summer.

Paul Hurst from The Times says it is very unlikely that we will see this transfer in the January window.

Speaking on Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "You only really get clubs that are desperate or very opportunistic that act in January.

"I would say at least two-thirds of the January buys are a real panic buy from teams that are struggling to stay in the league.

"I don’t think Liverpool are in a desperate need to sign a forward at the moment. West Ham are going to want a lot of money for Bowen.

"He’s becoming one of the best young English wide men at the moment, so I just can’t see it happening now - especially for a club like Liverpool that is so well run in terms of their transfer operation.

"I just think it'll be a real long shot to do it this month."

