Your Liverpool gossip round-up

We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Liverpool transfer gossip to drop so far:

Liverpool are interested in signing KV Oostende's 22-year-old midfielder Kenny Rocha Santos, who could be sold for £8.3 million this month. (Anfield Watch), external

After being linked with him throughout the summer, Brighton's Yves Bissouma is reported to be available for £50m this month. (This is Anfield), external

The Reds are leading the chase to sign Hamilton teenager Jamie Hamilton, who they see as a replacement if Phillips does leave. (Mirror), external

But Nat Phillips looks set to leave Anfield in January as the defender seeks more playing time - although Liverpool are holding out for £15m. (TalkSport), external

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

How do you feel about Liverpool's January business? Have your say here.