Guilbert joins Strasbourg on loan

Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert has joined Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old French right-back has not featured in the Premier League this season, but scored in Villa's 6-0 Carabao Cup victory over Barrow.

Guilbert spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Strasbourg, who are currently 13th in France's top flight.

Meanwhile, centre-back Mungo Bridge has also moved to France - joining third-tier side Annecy on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for Villa in the FA Cup third round against Liverpool last season.

