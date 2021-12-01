Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson have teamed up for an exclusive new podcast on BBC Sounds.

The West Ham and Newcastle strikers are launching the Footballer's Football Podcast, peeling back the curtain on life as an elite player in the Premier League.

It's a pundit-free zone as the duo get stuck into the talking points from the weekend's action and dissect the highs and lows of being a footballer.

Every week, they'll be joined by a special guest from film, music or perhaps a fellow player to share their stories and chat through the similarities and differences of how they approach their careers.

It's an unmissable chance to find out a player's view of football, with new episodes dropping weekly every Friday.

For a sneak preview of the type of chat they're planning, check out the teaser episode here