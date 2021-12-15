Everton boss Rafael Benitez says he and owner Farhad Moshiri are in agreement that "changing managers doesn't work".

Benitez, who also said that he speaks to Moshiri every day about the future, is under pressure after a fourth defeat in five games against Crystal Palace.

Toffees fans booed Benitez's decision to substitute Richarlison during Sunday's 3-1 loss.

"We want to win but we are looking at January, what can we do to make it (the team) stronger. Conversations are positive," said Benitez.

Benitez added that he thinks "we are going in the right direction" when it comes to the running of the club.

"The fans can see what we are looking for - intensity and commitment."