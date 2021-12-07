Manchester United have joined Premier League strugglers Newcastle United in the race to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, with the 24-year-old France international having made a decision over his future. (Mundo Deportivo, via Express), external

New United boss Ralf Rangnick is also eyeing up a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, as he looks to begin the rebuilding process at Old Trafford. (El Nacional, via Daily Star), external

Meanwhile, Portugal defender Diogo Dalot, 22, has delivered a defiant message and insists he is ready to "give everything" at United in a blow to potential suitors. (Daily Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column