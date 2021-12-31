Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

This is a tough, tough spell Watford are going through. Covid hasn’t helped with matches being missed and training being affected. Injuries have also taken their toll.

But the West Ham defeat - the fifth in a row - was the latest in which the Hornets' defensive problems were once again exposed.

The issues are widespread. The goalkeeper and back four look nervous and jittery whenever the ball is played into the penalty area. They don’t look confident they can deal with the threat.

But it’s not just the defence. Those players need help from their midfielders and at the moment they are not getting enough. Moussa Sissoko can only do so much.

Playing Ozan Tufan rather than Imran Louza was a really strange call from Claudio Ranieri. Tufan has really struggled to adapt; his laid back approach doesn’t look suited to the lightening pace of the Premier League. Juraj Kucka is also exposed.

Against the Hammers time and time again the midfielders weren’t doing the basic job of marking midfield runners into the box.

The club will have to address this in the January transfer window but where do you get a Will Hughes-type player who is good enough at top flight level?

The full-back situation is another real headache. When Adam Masina goes to the Africa Cup of Nations Watford don’t have a natural left-back if Danny Rose continues to stay unfit.

If Kiko Femenia carries on picking up injuries in games the Hornets don’t have a first team right-back with Jeremy Ngakia out.

January marks the welcome prospect of players in - and the club need plenty to halt the slide - in the transfer window but conversely players out due to Afcon.