From bending it like David Beckham to crashing them home like Cristiano Ronaldo and the magical delivery of Matt le Tissier, this list has it all. But which free-kicks rank among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Newcastle United's Alan Shearer makes the list for his powerful hit against Manchester United in 2002, ranked ninth by Richards and fifth by Shearer himself.

His 100th goal for Newcastle was all about power. While the Magpies were beaten 5-3 on the day, Shearer launched an unstoppable effort into the top right corner and beyond World Cup-winning France goalkeeper Fabien Barthez after the free-kick was rolled into his path.

Shearer: I'd have put it higher in this list, but you have both embarrassed me out of it. I wanted to score my 100th Premier League goal for Newcastle at Old Trafford, but we were beaten in the game so it was bittersweet really. That was pick the corner and hit it as hard as you can, and I did. It was one of those where I knew straight away that Barthez wasn't getting there. If that had been the winner I'd still be running around Old Trafford now.

Lineker: It's a major shock to us that you've not put yourself higher.

Who else made the cut?

