Leeds v Leicester: Last time out

Leeds host Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Patrick Bamford was the talk of the fixture after scoring once and being involved in two other goals as Leeds won 3-1 at Elland Road in January.

Leeds trailed to a Harvey Barnes goal but roared back to secure a victory that kept them 11th in the table, with Leicester fourth.

Bamford later stated he was "fuming" after removing himself as captain in his fantasy football team.