West Ham v Liverpool: Team news

West Ham will monitor Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic, both of whom missed the draw with Genk through injury.

The Hammers made seven changes for Thursday's game and will recall key players such as Lukasz Fabianski, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects Roberto Firmino to be missing for more than four weeks after injuring his hamstring against Atletico Madrid.

James Milner and Naby Keita are also sidelined by hamstring problems.

Klopp hopes Curtis Jones, who suffered a scratched eye in training on Tuesday, will return after the international break, while this match also comes too soon for Joe Gomez, who is nearing a comeback from a calf injury.

Thiago could make his first league appearance for seven weeks after returning from injury as a substitute in Wednesday's Champions League win.

