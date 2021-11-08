West Ham have what it takes to qualify for the Champions League this season, according to former England midfielder Fara Williams.

David Moyes' side finished sixth last season, two points off fourth place, but are currently third in the Premier League after Sunday's thrilling win against Liverpool.

"They will want Champions League," Williams told the Football Daily podcast.

"When you play you set goals within and I think David Moyes and that group of players will know what they want.

"They will do what they did last year and go about their business. They are a lot more equipped to go for that top four."

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards added: "I'm really pleased for West Ham. To see them ride this crest of a wave is wonderful.

"Jarrod Bowen has been a magnificent signing and must be knocking on the door of England now.

"Michail Antonio is everything you want in a centre forward. He is, no exaggeration, playing the role Didier Drogba did at Chelsea, he’s that good."

Listen to the discussion about West Ham from 2'50 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds