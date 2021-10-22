Leicester 4-2 Man Utd: Fantasy football top performers

Two late goals gave Leicester a 4-2 win against Manchester United in the latest round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points all went to Leicester players:

Youri Tielemans (3)

Jamie Vardy (2)

Patson Daka (1)

So which Leicester and United players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek nine? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Arsenal face Aston Villa.

