Leicester 4-2 Man Utd: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Two late goals gave Leicester a 4-2 win against Manchester United in the latest round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points all went to Leicester players:
Youri Tielemans (3)
Jamie Vardy (2)
Patson Daka (1)
So which Leicester and United players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek nine? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Arsenal face Aston Villa.
